It’s official! Please join us in welcoming our new Manager, Gabe Kapler.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/YWQWUqp4JP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 13, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The San Francisco Giants have hired Gabe Kapler, as manager weeks after he was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies. Kapler, who was fired in October by the Phillies, replaces Bruce Bochy.This story will be updated.