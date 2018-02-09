Satellite images show how massive Eagles Parade was

Satellite image from DigitalGlobe shows fans lined up along Broad Street to watch the Eagles celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory.

Eagles fans young and old filled the streets of Philadelphia on Thursday as the team celebrated their Super Bowl victory.A caravan of buses made its way down Broad Street all the way to the Parkway as players stopped to wave and greet the fans.The buses came to a stop at the Art Museum where the team, coaches, and staff gave speeches to the crowd and celebrated with all the fans in attendace.Satellite images from DigitalGlobe show just how massive the celebration was.------