SPORTS

Satellite images show how massive Eagles Parade was

Satellite images from DigitalGlobe shows the massive crowds gathered at the Art Museum for the Eagles Super Bowl celebration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles fans young and old filled the streets of Philadelphia on Thursday as the team celebrated their Super Bowl victory.

A caravan of buses made its way down Broad Street all the way to the Parkway as players stopped to wave and greet the fans.

The buses came to a stop at the Art Museum where the team, coaches, and staff gave speeches to the crowd and celebrated with all the fans in attendace.

Satellite images from DigitalGlobe show just how massive the celebration was.

Satellite image from DigitalGlobe shows fans lined up along Broad Street to watch the Eagles celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newseagles paradePhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News