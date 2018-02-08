SUPER BOWL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of schools, universities, attractions and government offices will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

The following are CLOSED Thursday:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Philadelphia

-School District of Philadelphia
-Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools

Pennsylvania

-Centennial School District
-Chester Upland School District
-Chichester School Distrit
-Interboro School District
-Marple Newtown School District
-Penn-Delco School District
-Ridley School District
-Rose Tree Media School District
-Saint Basil Academy
-Springfield (Delco)
-Upper Darby School District
-William Penn School District

New Jersey

-Camden City School District
-Collingswood Public Schools
-Glassboro Public Schools
-Oaklyn Public School District
-Washington Township Public Schools

Colleges/Universities

-Cabrini University
-Chestnut Hill College
-Community College of Philadelphia
-Drexel University
NOTE: Drexel's Queen Lane campus will remain open.
-Harcum College
-LaSalle University
-Moore College of Art
-Rosemont College
-St. Joseph's University
-Temple University
NOTE: Temple Harrisburg will remain open
-University of Pennsylvania
-University of the Sciences

Attractions

-Academy of Natural Sciences
-Barnes Foundation
-Dilworth Park Cafe
-Eastern State Penitentiary
-Free Library of Philadelphia
-Franklin Institute
-Independence Seaport Museum
-Museum of the American Revolution
-Mutter Museum

-Penn Museum
-Philadelphia Museum of Art
-Philadelphia Zoo
-Rodin Museum

Government

-Philadelphia City Municipal Offices closed
-Philadelphia City Council meeting cancelled
-Philadelphia Courts closed
NOTE: Jurors do NOT have to report. Critical services are expected to remain operational.

-Social Security offices at 1500 JFK Blvd. and 3336 S. Broad Street closed.

------
