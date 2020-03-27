Scott Kingery talks about future of MLB season during 1-on-1 interview

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday should have been Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies, but instead, baseball stadiums across the country remain closed.The 2020 baseball season is on hold due to COVID-19.On Thursday, Jeff Skversky caught up with Phillies infielder Scott Kingery to discuss the delay and his hopes for the future.Kingery says it's weird to be sitting at home this time of year."It's very strange. For me, it's more of the fact that I'm back home this time of the year, I'm never normally here. I'm normally about to break camp or already playing games, and for the past for however many years, it's been baseball this time and right now it feels like we're stuck. It feels like a second off season," said Kingery.