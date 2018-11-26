SPORTS

Seahawks' Lockett channels Iverson's step-over for TD celebration

Iverson, Butler's hugfest is contagious. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 20, 2018.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Allen Iverson should be very flattered.

After the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of Sunday's game, he had to celebrate.

Philadelphia 76ers fans took notice that the NFL player channeled one of the greatest NBA players for his choreography.

Lockett reenacted Iverson's famous step-over from Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

Back then it was Iverson stepping over Los Angeles Lakers' Tyronn Lue. On Sunday, Lockett stepped over his teammate David Moore.



"The Answer!!" Lockett tweeted in response to video of his celebration.

The Seahawks WR was not the only NFL player to imitate a Sixers star.

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper poked fun at Markelle Fultz's free throw style.



Fultz acknowledge Cooper's mocking by retweeting the video and posting it on Snapchat with a caption saying, "Good shot boy."

Video in player is from a previous story.

