Seahawks' Lockett channels Iverson's step-over for TD celebration

Amari Cooper really did Markelle Fultz's latest FT routine as a TD celebration.



📺: FOX #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/09RdV8iXRA — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2018

Markelle Fultz is a good sport about it 😂. Respect! pic.twitter.com/UjoL9S9WQW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 23, 2018

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Allen Iverson should be very flattered.After the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of Sunday's game, he had to celebrate.Philadelphia 76ers fans took notice that the NFL player channeled one of the greatest NBA players for his choreography.Lockett reenacted Iverson's famous step-over from Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.Back then it was Iverson stepping over Los Angeles Lakers' Tyronn Lue. On Sunday, Lockett stepped over his teammate David Moore."The Answer!!" Lockett tweeted in response to video of his celebration.The Seahawks WR was not the only NFL player to imitate a Sixers star.On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper poked fun at Markelle Fultz's free throw style.Fultz acknowledge Cooper's mocking by retweeting the video and posting it on Snapchat with a caption saying, "Good shot boy."------