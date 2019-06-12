Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting as authorities look for third suspect

On Tuesday, a first suspect, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was charged. The Dominican Republic National Police said Feliz Garcia and another man approached the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo Sunday night.
Feliz Garcia was charged with criminal association, attempted homicide and intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm.
At least one suspect opened fire and shot Ortiz at close range in the back. The second suspect has not been identified but is not believed to be the shooter.
Authorities say they are still looking for a third suspect.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Ortiz's wife said he's had his second surgery and is resting in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital. Doctors expect him to stay there for the next several days.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.