Sports

NCAA tournament predictions 2019: FiveThirtyEight tool updates in real-time, flags exciting games

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

Want to know just how likely it is that your bracket will get busted? The data whizzes over at FiveThirtyEight have you covered.

The website put out a tool, which updates in real-time, that tells you how likely it is that each team will win each game based on their data. And if that wasn't enough, the tool will flag any in-progress games worth your attention by ranking how exciting each one is.

So whether you are an avid fan or you're just watching to see how your bracket's doing, let FiveThirtyEight tell you how much hope to hold onto.

See the tool embedded below and on FiveThirtyEight's website.



RELATED STORIES

Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here

March Madness: Print your bracket here

March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN tournament challenge

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FiveThirtyEight and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessncaacollege basketballbasketballfivethirtyeight
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M
Eagles bring back DE Curry on 1-year deal
Show More
Murphy says marijuana legalization bill still short of votes
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime
Arkansas may require public schools to offer Bible class
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
More TOP STORIES News