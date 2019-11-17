Sports

See how Colin Kaepernick performed in his NFL workout

ATLANTA -- Nearly three years after playing his last NFL game, Colin Kaepernick looked to make a comeback.

Representatives from more than two dozen teams were expected to atted a workout organized by the NFL at the Falcon's training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, at 3 p.m. EST, but the NFL announced that Kaepernick's representatives said venue moved to a high school in Riverdale, Georgia, about 60 miles away.

"According to the statement released by his representatives, Kaepernick took issue with 'an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues' requested by the NFL, and also he wanted all media to be allowed to observe and film the workout," the NFL posted on its website.


The practice, which was supposed to be led by former NFL coach Hugh Jackson, was intented to serve as a job audition of sorts to a man who's led a team to the Super Bowl. Jackson said he would not go to the new location, according to the NFL.

The NFL gave Kaepernick five days notice of the practice with no room to negotiate, but that doesn't seem to deter the 32-year-old.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years," he tweeted.



The NFL has been criticized for this scheduled practice, as scouts usually attend college football games and coaches are traveling for their weekly games on Saturdays.

"The whole thing seems to me to be a manufactured stunt ... We don't know whether they're going to send head coach, water boy, cheerleader - we'll wait and see," said Mark Geragos, Kaepernick's lawyer.

The once- star quarterback played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before his career was derailed. Around the time of President Donald Trump's 2016 election win, Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest social and racial injustice shortly after.

He drew strong criticism from Trump and many others for his peaceful demonstration.

When he became a free agent the next season, no team would sign him, and he eventually sued the league for colluding to keep him out.

The NFL in February settled the collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid had filed. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

"If he has any hope and any chance of returning to the NFL -- that time is growing really short," Schefter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
