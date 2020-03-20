Coronavirus

Senior Spotlight: Northampton High School boys' volleyball team

By
NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thursday's Senior Spotlight is the Northampton High School Boys Volleyball Team.

Their coach tells me her amazing seniors "have worked hard not only for each other but for their 'brothers' that follow them in the program."

John, Ryan, Chris, Matt and Dylan decided months ago on their warmup shirt for the entire team and the slogan they picked is "No Regrets! Give everything, regret nothing!"

Words to live by especially now in these uncertain times, right? The team only had two weeks of preseason before things were shut down.

Northampton Area High School Volleyball Seniors, 6abc Action News Salutes YOU!

Also a note to tell you, I am reading every single one of your submissions and trying to sort through them all. Please be patient with me, I will do my best to get everyone the spotlight they so deserve.

