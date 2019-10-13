Sports

Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast

STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

SEE MORE:

Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

Simone Biles upset by official reaction to her newest signature move
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgymnasticsu.s. & worldsimone biles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Show More
93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News