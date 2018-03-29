PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers: Joel Embiid has concussion, fracture; will require surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Embiid faces serious injury: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 29, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

EMBED More News Videos

Fultz discusses Embiid injury on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018


The team now says Embiid has a concussion as well as a facial fracture.
The 76ers released the following statement regarding Embiid's condition Thursday:

After suffering an injury at the 11:50 mark of the 2nd quarter of last night's game against New York, Joel Embiid was initially evaluated in the locker room and later taken to Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Immediately following the injury, Embiid was assessed for a concussion, was asymptomatic at that time, and passed the NBA's locker room concussion assessment tool.

However, he later began experiencing symptoms, has since been diagnosed with a concussion, and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Embiid also underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye.

Surgery will be performed in the coming days to address the orbital fracture, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Embiid finished the game with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes

He posted a quick video on his Instagram account late Wednesday night.

In the video, Embiid is in a hospital room. He added the caption "not good."

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News