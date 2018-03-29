EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3276271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fultz discusses Embiid injury on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.The team now says Embiid has a concussion as well as a facial fracture.The 76ers released the following statement regarding Embiid's condition Thursday:Embiid finished the game with five points and three rebounds in eight minutesHe posted a quick video on his Instagram account late Wednesday night.In the video, Embiid is in a hospital room. He added the caption "not good."