Sports

Sixers fans pack Wells Fargo Center for season opener

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pumped Sixers fans flooded Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia for the season opener.

Many fans saw Wednesday night's first game as a rematch against arch-rival, Boston Celtics, others saw it as an opportunity to see the new starting lineup and support their favorite player.

"This team is loaded, we're ready to go. Defensively we're locked down, offensively we'll put points on the board," said Brenden Phillips.

New Sixer, and former Boston Celtic, Al Horford, rang the bell for the first game.

"They got our guy Horford," one Celtics fan said.

"You bitter about that," asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"A little bit, a little bit. He should have stayed," the fan added.

"We love Ben don't we girls?" asked Melissa Bandera.

Bandera and family traveled from Austrailia just to see Ben Simmons.

"Really excited! We have really good seats too," said the Bandera family.

Lots of high hopes for a new season.

Brooklyn Jones, a 15-year-old basketball player herself had some strategy for the team: "They need to be able to play defense very well, think critically on the court and don't be scared to play hard."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 suspect charged, 1 in custody in girl's shooting death
Shooting under investigation in Sicklerville, New Jersey
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
Vigil held for mother killed while crossing street in Tioga-Nicetown
1 dead after collision on Route 30 in Chester County: Police
Bensalem man arrested after trying to sell loaded AR-style rifle, police say
Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant
Show More
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
9 students receive $1,000 for academic improvement
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Would-be robber locked in store accused of 2nd armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News