Sixers fans pack Wells Fargo Center for season opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pumped Sixers fans flooded Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia for the season opener.Many fans saw Wednesday night's first game as a rematch against arch-rival, Boston Celtics, others saw it as an opportunity to see the new starting lineup and support their favorite player."This team is loaded, we're ready to go. Defensively we're locked down, offensively we'll put points on the board," said Brenden Phillips.New Sixer, and former Boston Celtic, Al Horford, rang the bell for the first game."They got our guy Horford," one Celtics fan said."You bitter about that," asked reporter Christie Ileto."A little bit, a little bit. He should have stayed," the fan added."We love Ben don't we girls?" asked Melissa Bandera.Bandera and family traveled from Austrailia just to see Ben Simmons."Really excited! We have really good seats too," said the Bandera family.Lots of high hopes for a new season.Brooklyn Jones, a 15-year-old basketball player herself had some strategy for the team: "They need to be able to play defense very well, think critically on the court and don't be scared to play hard."