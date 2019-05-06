Sixers' fans still hopeful after Sunday's loss

PHILADELPHIA -- Sixers' dropped a close game four to the Raptors in front of their home crowd Sunday, but fans remain hopeful.The series now shifts back to Toronto, tied at two games apiece.The loss was a heartbreaker for Sixers fans, and they had plenty to say, after the game.It was a tight game, but, for a while there, it looked like the Sixers could pull it off. However, they didn't.But that doesn't mean fans are giving up on their team.Watch TaRhonda Thomas's report.