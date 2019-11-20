Philadelphia 76ers unveil new 2019-2020 'City Edition' jersey

They also had an exclusive unveiling of the team's new 2019-2020 City Edition jersey.
Amazing art! Live painting inspired by @sixers unveiling of its City Edition Jersey. Yes, that’s @J_Rich1 in the artistic flesh! #Sixers #SixersStrong pic.twitter.com/bpnX139H6O— Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) November 20, 2019
The @sixers unveiled new “city edition” jersey tonight. Showing love for the city by scripting out “Philadelphia” instead of traditional “Phila” for short. Also displays number on the front, similar to how it was done back in the day. @J_Rich1 on turntables!@6abc #76ersCrossover pic.twitter.com/E6ZNu2cWLw— Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) November 20, 2019
Officials tell Action News more info on the jerseys will be announced on Wednesday.