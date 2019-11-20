Philadelphia 76ers unveil new 2019-2020 'City Edition' jersey

The @sixers unveiled new “city edition” jersey tonight. Showing love for the city by scripting out “Philadelphia” instead of traditional “Phila” for short. Also displays number on the front, similar to how it was done back in the day. @J_Rich1 on turntables!@6abc #76ersCrossover pic.twitter.com/E6ZNu2cWLw — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) November 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers hosted a private exhibit Tuesday night featuring the artwork of players and iconic moments on the court through the years.They also had an exclusive unveiling of the team's new 2019-2020 City Edition jersey.Officials tell Action News more info on the jerseys will be announced on Wednesday.