Philadelphia 76ers unveil new 2019-2020 'City Edition' jersey

Photo/ Sharrie Williams, 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers hosted a private exhibit Tuesday night featuring the artwork of players and iconic moments on the court through the years.

They also had an exclusive unveiling of the team's new 2019-2020 City Edition jersey.





Officials tell Action News more info on the jerseys will be announced on Wednesday.

