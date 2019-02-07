SPORTS

Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz in action during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Markelle Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers first overall draft pick in 2017, has been traded, sources tell Action News.

According to our Jeff Skversky, Fultz has been acquired by the Orlando Magic.

In exchange for Fultz, the Sixers will acquire Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick.

Fultz, 20, had been out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome.

He played just 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that appeared to affect his shooting mechanics and made him one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA. Fultz lost his starting spot in the rotation when the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler. Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 42 percent from the field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphiladelphia newssports
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Phillies acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from Marlins
76ers trade former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz to Magic
Rockets trade James Ennis to 76ers
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
More Sports
Top Stories
2 critical in Bensalem tanker fire, ramps to I-95 closed
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Henon back at city council for first time since indictment
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Threat prompts police response to several Philly schools
NJ residents say Lenny Dykstra is destroying their neighborhood
Police: Man stabs person, punches cop at NJ town hall
Bill Cosby moved to general population at Pa. prison
Show More
Phillies acquire catcher J.T. Realmuto from Marlins
James Ennis coming to Philly, source says
Man accused of faking fall for insurance pleads not guilty
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
More News