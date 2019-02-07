Sources: 76ers trade Markelle Fultz to Orlando Magic

BREAKING: Sources confirm to @6abc Sixers trading former #1 pick Markelle Fultz to Magic



Sixers Get

◾️Jonathan Simmons

◾️2019 second (most favorable from Cleveland, Houston or Orlando)

◾️2020 protected first round pick from OKC @6abc #Sixers #markellefultz#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/hvll3tmUSj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 7, 2019

Markelle Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers first overall draft pick in 2017, has been traded, sources tell Action News.According to our Jeff Skversky, Fultz has been acquired by the Orlando Magic.In exchange for Fultz, the Sixers will acquire Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick.Fultz, 20, had been out indefinitely with thoracic outlet syndrome.He played just 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that appeared to affect his shooting mechanics and made him one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA. Fultz lost his starting spot in the rotation when the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler. Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 42 percent from the field.