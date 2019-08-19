stephen curry

Steph Curry announces donation to fund Howard University golf program

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

Curry is making a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP held a news conference at the historically black university to make the announcement.



Curry was inspired by Howard senior and golfer, Otis Ferguson IV, whom he met during a campus visit earlier this year. Ferguson was working to get a Division 1 golf team at Howard, but was not having success until the superstar offered to help.

Curry is using his connections at Under Armour, Callaway, Eat. Learn. Play., among others, for help with equipment, uniforms, and more.

RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'

Howard University aims to debut the first men's and women's golf teams in the 2020/2021 academic year. The university previously had a Division 2 golf team and various intercollegiate and intramural club teams.

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.

See more stories on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoathletesgolden state warriorscollegegolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
Live reaction | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory today and Tuesday.
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
Police: Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door
Show More
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
10 people injured in Berks County house fire
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell off dock
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
More TOP STORIES News