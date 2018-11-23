OAKLAND, Calif. (WPVI) --Warriors Star Steph Curry was just involved in a three-car crash.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Westbound Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.
The CHP says weather likely played a role.
Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers today.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Warriors here.