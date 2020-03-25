Coronavirus

2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta canceled due to coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2020 Stotesbury Cup Regatta has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for May 14-16 on the Schuylkill River.

Officials say the decision was made after consultation with city officials.

"The well-being of our athletes, coaches, families, fans, referee corps, and volunteers is at the forefront of this decision. With increasingly comprehensive guidelines being issued by health experts and city, state and federal officials, as well as sporting events at all levels suspending play, we feel it is morally and ethically responsible to make this determination," said Erika McCormick, Regatta Director.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
NJ reports biggest single-day jump as death toll reaches 44
New Jersey cancels statewide student assessments
Man allegedly coughed on worker, claims he had COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reports biggest single-day jump as death toll reaches 44
White House asks people who leave NYC area to self-quarantine
Kenney blasts Trump comments; urges Philly residents to stay home
Officials warn of surge in scams amid COVID-19
Man allegedly coughed on worker, claims he had COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
Show More
New Jersey cancels statewide student assessments
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
COVID-19: Del. governor moves presidential primary date
NJ to receive more protective equipment, but Murphy says more needed
More TOP STORIES News