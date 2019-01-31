Student-athlete honored in Bucks County

A student-athlete was honored at the George School in Newtown, Bucks County.Former Eagles Tight End Brent Celek was on hand as the Marine Corps awarded Emily Matson the Semper Fidelis Female Athlete of the Month Award.In addition to making the academic honor roll every semester and volunteering in her community.Matson has scored 121 goals as a member of the school's girl's lacrosse team and she is only a junior.------