SPORTS

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe first same-sex couple featured on cover of ESPN's BODY Issue

EMBED </>More Videos

Sue Bird, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, plays for the Seattle Storm and Megan Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, is a forward for Seattle Reign FC. (Courtesy ESPN The Magazine | Photo by Radka Leitmeritz)

WNBA star Sue Bird and decorated soccer star Megan Rapinoe bared it all to become the first openly gay couple to don the cover of the ESPN the Magazine's BODY Issue.



ESPN the Magazine's annual BODY Issue features athletes in the nude "created in celebration and exploration of the athletic form." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BODY Issue.

Bird and Rapinoe are both sports stars in Seattle, Washington. Bird, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, plays for the Seattle Storm and Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, is a forward for Seattle Reign FC.

The couple began dating in fall 2016 and went public with their relationship in July 2017 when Bird revealed she was dating Rapinoe in an interview with espnW.

"It's pretty amazing to think about [being on the cover of the Body Issue], especially in the times we're in," Rapinoe told ESPN the Magazine. "Just think of how far we've come, but also the current climate. Not only are we female athletes, but we're dating as well. It's kind of bad-ass."

Bird added, "Yeah, I think it'll probably be even more bad-ass later. A year, five years, 10 years, 20 years, to look back and be like, Oh, they were the first openly gay couple to be on the cover, to be in the issue."

To see all the athletes included for this year's ESPN the Magazine's BODY Issue, including New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, Olympic Bronze Medalist figure skater Adam Rippon, USWNT and North Carolina Courage forward Crystal Dunn, visit here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company to ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgaygay athleteESPNWNBASeattle StormWorld Cupu.s. soccerbasketball
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News