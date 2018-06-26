#Body10 #BodyIssue ⚽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/svYJxOtYhD— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 25, 2018
ESPN the Magazine's annual BODY Issue features athletes in the nude "created in celebration and exploration of the athletic form." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BODY Issue.
Bird and Rapinoe are both sports stars in Seattle, Washington. Bird, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, plays for the Seattle Storm and Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, is a forward for Seattle Reign FC.
The couple began dating in fall 2016 and went public with their relationship in July 2017 when Bird revealed she was dating Rapinoe in an interview with espnW.
"It's pretty amazing to think about [being on the cover of the Body Issue], especially in the times we're in," Rapinoe told ESPN the Magazine. "Just think of how far we've come, but also the current climate. Not only are we female athletes, but we're dating as well. It's kind of bad-ass."
Bird added, "Yeah, I think it'll probably be even more bad-ass later. A year, five years, 10 years, 20 years, to look back and be like, Oh, they were the first openly gay couple to be on the cover, to be in the issue."
To see all the athletes included for this year's ESPN the Magazine's BODY Issue, including New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, Olympic Bronze Medalist figure skater Adam Rippon, USWNT and North Carolina Courage forward Crystal Dunn, visit here.
