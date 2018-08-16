ACTION NEWS MORNINGS

Tamala Edwards: Future Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

EMBED </>More Videos

Put Tam in Coach Pederson, she's ready to play! Tamala Edwards shows off her passing skills during Action News Mornings on August 16, 2018.

Put her in coach, Tam is ready to play today!

Action News Morning anchor Tamala Edwards showed off her football skills on Thursday.

Tam was reporting on the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII rematch against the New England Patriots during their second preseason game.

Fans are wondering who the starting quarterback will be when the regular season rolls around - Nick Foles or Carson Wentz.

After seeing her spiral, may we throw Tam's name into the mix?

Also special shout-out to floor director Roy for throwing a great pass of his own.

As for Matt O'Donnell's pass back to Tam? Well, that was no 'Philly Special.'

