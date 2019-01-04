SPORTS

"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles

Since the Birds have been in the business of winning as of late, permanent dedications to the team have become much more popular.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many of us have that lucky jersey or favorite Eagles sweatshirt, but since the Birds have been in the business of winning as of late, permanent dedications to the team have become much more popular.

No one knows that more than Eagles 'superfan' Chuck Soloman. He's practically covered in tattoos to show off his passion for the Birds.

"I just love the art. I figured that was a good way to be unique and show my love for the team," he said.

"Unique" is the perfect way to describe the 53-year-old. For 28 years he's gone to every Eagles home game.

For 20 of those years, he's been a collector of sorts.

Tattoos are his treasures.

Players, sportscasters, even formers Eagles coach Dick Vermeil have signed Soloman's body.

He's fondly called "Tatt Man" by Birds fans.

His next piece will incorporate the Super Bowl LII logos on each side of his head into an all-encompassing helmet design.

"No face mask, sorry can't do that! I like to come home to a peaceful house, not an angry house!" he said.

The man behind some of those tattoos, Doug Hand of Northern Liberties Tattoo, says when the Birds win big, business soars.

"After the Super Bowl, it was just like the floodgates opened up. Every day people are calling. I think we were averaging four Eagles tattoos a day," Hand said.

He's expecting another boom this playoff season.

