Geoff Collins spent only 2 seasons at Temple before accepting the HC job at Georgia Tech in Atlanta today



Collins is from Georgia and was previously on the GT staff



Collins will be introduced at 5pm today @6abc pic.twitter.com/iej62YAyuy — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 7, 2018

The past two years have been special, @CoachCollins, and we thank you for that. To all of our Owls, let’s keep flying high. #TempleMade — Temple University (@TempleUniv) December 7, 2018

Temple Football coach Geoff Collins is leaving to fill the vacant head-coaching position at Georgia Tech.In a statement Friday morning, Temple Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft confirmed Collins' decision."This morning, Head Football Coach Geoff Collins informed me of his decision to return home and accept a position at the Georgia Institute of Technology. In his two years at Temple, Geoff helped us build on past successes and led us to two consecutive bowl games and an eight-win season in 2018. Off the field, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and represented Temple well in the community. We wish Geoff, Jennifer and Astrid all the best in Atlanta and we thank them for their service to Temple University," Kraft stated.Kraft says Temple has launched its national search for a new head coach."Assistant head coach Ed Foley will serve as our interim head coach during this period and will coach the team during the Independence Bowl," Kraft said.Collins met with Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury in New York earlier this week and with the university president in Atlanta on Thursday.Collins will replace Paul Johnson, who is stepping down after 11 seasons as coach of the Yellow Jackets. Johnson will coach Georgia Tech against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit.Yahoo! Sports first reported Collins, a Georgia native, had emerged as the leading candidate at Georgia Tech.Collins is 15-10 in two seasons at Temple, including an 8-4 record with a 7-1 mark in the American Athletic Conference this season. He took over for his close friend Matt Rhule last year, when Rhule left for Baylor.Before coming to Temple, Collins was a well-regarded defensive coordinator at Florida (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2011-14). Collins grew up in Conyers, Georgia, 24 miles east of Atlanta, and was a graduate assistant there early in his career under head coach George O'Leary. He also spent a season as director of player personal at Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban's first leading the Crimson Tide.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.------