temple owls

For Temple quarterback Anthony Russo, dad's t-shirt is 'good luck charm'

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football has always been a family affair for the Russos.

Anthony Russo is the Temple Owls starting quarterback. His dad, Tony, was the starting quarterback at Bishop Egan High School in Bucks County in the early 1980s.

Anthony now wears his dad's tattered and torn t-shirt under his pads in every game.

"It's my good luck charm," Anthony Russo said. "My dads my best friend, so being able to have a little part of him out on the field is so special to me."

Believe it or not, Anthony has been wearing his dad's 40-year-old shirt on game day since he was 5 or 6 years old. When people hear that, Russo knows what's coming next.

"One question I always get is do you wash it? Yes, I wash it," Russo joked. "I promise you I wash it".

The tradition of the t-shirt is one that makes Tony Russo one very proud papa.

"It's humbling.," Tony Russo said. "I feel extremely blessed that he views me like that. But I'll tell you what, he's the better of the two quarterbacks to wear that shirt."

Anthony Russo will wear "the shirt" once again this Saturday as Temple takes on 19th ranked SMU.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiatemple owlsfootballtemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEMPLE OWLS
Temple football manager turns 'punt-off' into $20K for charity
Aaron McKie ready to lead Temple's basketball team
Women's team unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by football fireworks
Fireworks abruptly end Temple's OT field hockey game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Video shows acid leak inside Philly refinery, then explosion
State shuts down rides after child dies at NJ harvest festival
Hiker who vanished along Appalachian Trail found dead
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
Large tree comes crashing down during high winds in Bucks County
Mumps outbreak reported at Delaware Co. school district
Show More
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
17-year-old charged in shooting outside high school football game
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
More TOP STORIES News