Texas basketball player receives standing ovation after scoring first point cancer-free

Texas basketball player receives standing ovation after scoring first point cancer-free.

AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) --
A Texas basketball player recently celebrated more than just scoring a point.

Texas Longhorns junior basketball player Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia back in January.

Jones returned to action, cancer-free, on November 6th during a game against Eastern Illinois.

According to the NCAA, Jones entered the game with just 11:40 left on the clock.

Jones quickly made an impact with a steal and a rebound before making his way to the free-throw line.

The crowd erupted into cheers and a standing ovation when Jones sunk a free-throw shot.

The Longhorns ended up beating Eastern Illinois with a final score of 71-59.

