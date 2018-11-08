Texas basketball player receives standing ovation after scoring first point cancer-free.

A Texas basketball player recently celebrated more than just scoring a point.Texas Longhorns junior basketball player Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia back in January.Jones returned to action, cancer-free, on November 6th during a game against Eastern Illinois.According to the NCAA, Jones entered the game with just 11:40 left on the clock.Jones quickly made an impact with a steal and a rebound before making his way to the free-throw line.The crowd erupted into cheers and a standing ovation when Jones sunk a free-throw shot.The Longhorns ended up beating Eastern Illinois with a final score of 71-59.------