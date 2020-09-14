Sports

Dominic Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK -- Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.

Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title Sunday with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev. The U.S. Open never had been decided by a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Pancho Gonzalez made the same sort of turnaround against Ted Schroeder in 1949 to win the event then known as the U.S. Championships.

Thiem is a 27-year-old from Austria who entered Sunday with an 0-3 career record in major title matches.

This was Zverev's debut in a Grand Slam final.

The match capped a two-tournament "controlled evironment" for tennis in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, with regular testing for COVID-19 and zero fans allowed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkaction news sportsus openu.s. & worldsportstennis
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double whammy for NJ drivers begins with toll hikes
Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Reading police shoot suspect armed with weapon: Officials
Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles
Show More
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NJ banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot
Police search for man who walked out of ER in medical gown
Many Temple University students moving out
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat. 1 hurricane
More TOP STORIES News