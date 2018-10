EMBED >More News Videos Veteran reporter Vernon Odom joins Ducis Rodgers to predict the outcome of the Eagles-Panthers game and other divisional matchups.

The Eagles got a huge win over the Giants to get back to .500 and Carson Wentz and the offense are starting to click. Jamie Apody and Ron Jaworski go three deep on the (hopefully) resurgent Birds and take a look at Sunday's matchup with the always dangerous Cam Newton.Are the Eagles poised to go on a run?Is the old Carson Wentz back?How do you stop Cam Newton?