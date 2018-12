EMBED >More News Videos The math isn't as complicated as you might think.

Coming off a gigantic upset win over the Rams, the Eagles are in the thick of the playoff hunt with Nick Foles leading the way. Ducis and Jaws tee off on a host of topics to get you ready for the final two weeks of the season.How long will Foles magic last this time?Which Texans should fans be most concerned about?Which Eagles were snubbed from the Pro Bowl?Follow 6abc's Eagles coverage at Eagles on 6abc