Sports

Jaws breaks down Cowboys-Eagles NFC East title game

It's not really the NFC East championship game, but for all intents and purpose, Sunday's Cowboys-Eagles matchup will likely decide the winner of the division and which team advances to the postseason.

Both teams enter the contest at 7-7, but a Dallas win would punch its playoff ticket by virtue of a season sweep of the Birds.


BUT, an Eagles win would leave Philly a win over New York or a Dallas loss shy of the East title.

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski put on the tape to preview this matchup, going three deep on the two QBs in this matchup and which Eagle defender is the key to victory.


1st down: Confidence in Carson
2nd Down: Dak's injuries
3rd Down: Deciding Factor
Jaws' Prediction
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthree and outaction news sportsnflfootballphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
Officer injured after driver crashes into patrol car
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
Researcher: Data on 267 million Facebook users exposed
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
Cowboys-Eagles: Who wins the NFC East?
Overheard at Tredici with John Fazio
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
6abc's Jim Gardner rings bell at 76ers game
Free metered parking in Philly on Saturday
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
More TOP STORIES News