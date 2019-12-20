Jaws breaks down Cowboys-Eagles NFC East title game

It's not really the NFC East championship game, but for all intents and purpose, Sunday's Cowboys-Eagles matchup will likely decide the winner of the division and which team advances to the postseason.Both teams enter the contest at 7-7, but a Dallas win would punch its playoff ticket by virtue of a season sweep of the Birds.BUT, an Eagles win would leave Philly a win over New York or a Dallas loss shy of the East title.Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski put on the tape to preview this matchup, going three deep on the two QBs in this matchup and which Eagle defender is the key to victory.Confidence in CarsonDak's injuriesDeciding Factor