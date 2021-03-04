Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that the traditional 2021 Penn Relays have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings.
The event was set for April 22 through April 24.
University officials say if health conditions improve, the Penn Relays plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet on Saturday, April 24.
There is also a plan in the works to host a meet for open and professional athletes in the coming months and a scholastic meet this summer.
"It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia and in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators," said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W'69 Director of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania. "Our goal on campus has been to safely move through the Ivy athletic activity phases to host competition and we remain hopeful that we will be able to provide some competitive opportunities for as many athletes as possible who have missed out on so much this past year."
