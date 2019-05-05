Kentucky Derby

Trump on Kentucky Derby interference controversy: 'The best horse did NOT win'

EMBED <>More Videos

Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was declared the Kentucky Derby winner after first finisher Maximum Security was disqualified.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump blasted first-finisher Maximum Security's disqualification from the Kentucky Derby over interference, tweeting Sunday that "only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur."

"It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch," Trump wrote, saying the decision "was not a good one."

"The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!" he added.



Maximum Security became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.

Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 22-minute delay while three stewards repeatedly reviewed different video angles before they unanimously elevated him into the winner's circle.

Country House was dismissed as a long shot with a bad post on the far outside. It was only the chestnut colt's second win in seven career starts and his first stakes victory.

VIDEO: Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
EMBED More News Videos

In 1968, a failed drug test led officials to controversially disqualify Kentucky Derby winner Dancer's Image.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorseskentucky derbypoliticspresident donald trump
RELATED
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
KENTUCKY DERBY
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
WATCH: Justify captures Triple Crown, wins Belmont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by faux ride-share driver
Burning plane lands in Moscow, leaving trail of flames: VIDEO
Police: Man found shot in head inside burning car
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain
Broad Street Run draws thousands despite inclement weather
Show More
'Avengers: Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
2 students injured after fight near Temple
2 women shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash
Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights
More TOP STORIES News