SPORTS

3rd Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup Soccer Tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Bringing the community together through sport! 6abc and Goya Foods are sponsors of the 3rd Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup Soccer Tournament! It's hosted by the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs and The Parks and Recreation Department. The tournament showcases 52 amateur soccer teams representing 52 immigrant communities from around the City of Philadelphia.

The popular tournament will culminate in a championship game with the top two teams on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, PA. This event is FREE for the community to enjoy! There will be food, fun and games for the whole family, plus the Third place game, a youth soccer match, a naturalization ceremony, and an Olympic Style "Parade of Nations"! 6abc is Philly Proud to stream the championship game live on 6abc.com starting at 4:00 pm.

Click here for more information click here https://unitycup.phila.gov/

The Unity Cup is a part of the #GoyaGives campaign - https://www.goya.com/en/goya-gives - a national initiative to promote the overall health & wellness of all communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values. Stay fit and FUEL UP .. with exciting and healthy eating options with a wide variety of Goya Foods. https://www.goya.com/en/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
SPORTS
Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery cleared for contact, may play Sunday
Rockies control own destiny, seek another rout of Phillies
A Dahl's house: Dahl homers, Rox take 2nd wild-card spot
Rockies control own destiny, seek another rout of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
DA: Rampage suspect took own life, son tried to warn grandparents
Woman arrested amid manhunt for child rape suspect
Cosby spends night at SCI Phoenix, given inmate number
Fitness tracker recalled due to risk of burns
New Jersey officials limiting activities at microbreweries
Indictment: Man used frying pan, knives to kill aunt
Search continues for 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Philadelphia
2 injured in hazmat situation at University of Delaware
Show More
Urban garden near City Hall that feeds homeless facing final harvest
Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes in Moorestown
Police, FBI seek serial armed robbers wanted in 20 heists
Bucks Co. Community College Newtown closed due to threat
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
More News