Bringing the community together through sport! 6abc and Goya Foods are sponsors of the 3rd Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup Soccer Tournament! It's hosted by the City of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs and The Parks and Recreation Department. The tournament showcases 52 amateur soccer teams representing 52 immigrant communities from around the City of Philadelphia.The popular tournament will culminate in a championship game with the top two teams on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, PA. This event is FREE for the community to enjoy! There will be food, fun and games for the whole family, plus the Third place game, a youth soccer match, a naturalization ceremony, and an Olympic Style "Parade of Nations"! 6abc is Philly Proud to stream the championship game live on 6abc.com starting at 4:00 pm.Click here for more information click here https://unitycup.phila.gov/The Unity Cup is a part of the #GoyaGives campaign - https://www.goya.com/en/goya-gives - a national initiative to promote the overall health & wellness of all communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values. Stay fit and FUEL UP .. with exciting and healthy eating options with a wide variety of Goya Foods. https://www.goya.com/en/