UPenn's AJ Brodeur has played in 109 straight basketball games

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sports has seen some amazing streaks.

Ironman Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,632 straight starts, Wayne Gretzky's 51 consecutive game point streak, Joe DiMaggio's 56 game hitting streak.

But if you're looking for a sure thing locally? It's this: go see a University of Pennsylvania game, and A.J. Brodeur will play.

He's played in 109 straight college basketball games.

"My whole life I've always wanted to be on the court", Brodeur says. "Why take any days off?"

Through injury and illness, Brodeur deals with it the same way. He plays basketball, and he plays it well.

He wants to see how far the game takes him, and the Wharton School of Business senior will look to a career in finance after the ball stops bouncing. Just don't expect him to ever call out sick.
