SPORTS

VIDEO: 99-year-old WWII vet sings 'God Bless America' at IronPigs' game

EMBED </>More Videos

99-year-old veteran signs National Anthem, as seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
Tuesday was Military Appreciation Night at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' game and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation for one very special veteran.

World War II vet Raymond T. Mohr took the field to sing an inspiring rendition of "God Bless America" during the IronPigs' game against the Charlotte Knights.


The 99-year-old, who fought in the Battle of Normandy, had everyone's attention at Coca-Cola Park during his minute-long vocals.

He thanked the crowd as they continued to give him a standing ovation long after he stopped singing.

The IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of Philadelphia Phillies, called the moment "easily the best thing you'll see today."

And a photo showed catcher Nick Rickles shaking hands with Mohr.

"Thank you for your service," Rickles tweeted.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News