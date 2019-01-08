Now, fans can't get enough of the Birds. Viewers have been submitting photos on social media by using #6abcAction to show that they bleed green. Take a look at some of our favorites.
Babies who fist pump are always in style:
And so are babies who point like Nick Foles after he throws a touchdown pass:
Let's not forget about our canine cheerleaders:
Even better? A baby and a dog in the same photo!
And if we're talking about pets, we might as well show you this photo of a cat.
The city itself looks pretty great in green.
Here's Boathouse Row:
And another staple of Philadelphia: City Hall.
Now it's your turn! Share your Eagles photos by using #6abcAction so we can show them off. GO EAGLES!