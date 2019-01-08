SPORTS

#6abcAction: Your Eagles playoff photos!

The man who has brought us all the excitement, Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles, speaks to the media after the Birds' dramatic playoff win over the Chicago Bears on January 6, 2019.

Against all odds, the Philadelphia Eagles not only made it to the playoffs, but won their wildcard game in a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Now, fans can't get enough of the Birds. Viewers have been submitting photos on social media by using #6abcAction to show that they bleed green. Take a look at some of our favorites.

Babies who fist pump are always in style:



And so are babies who point like Nick Foles after he throws a touchdown pass:



Let's not forget about our canine cheerleaders:



Even better? A baby and a dog in the same photo!



And if we're talking about pets, we might as well show you this photo of a cat.


The city itself looks pretty great in green.



Here's Boathouse Row:



And another staple of Philadelphia: City Hall.



Now it's your turn! Share your Eagles photos by using #6abcAction so we can show them off. GO EAGLES!
