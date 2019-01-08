Against all odds, the Philadelphia Eagles not only made it to the playoffs, but won their wildcard game in a thrilling victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 6, 2019.Now, fans can't get enough of the Birds. Viewers have been submitting photos on social media by using #6abcAction to show that they bleed green. Take a look at some of our favorites.Babies who fist pump are always in style:And so are babies who point like Nick Foles after he throws a touchdown pass:Let's not forget about our canine cheerleaders:Even better? A baby and a dog in the same photo!And if we're talking about pets, we might as well show you this photo of a cat.The city itself looks pretty great in green.Here's Boathouse Row:And another staple of Philadelphia: City Hall.Now it's your turn! Share your Eagles photos by using #6abcAction so we can show them off. GO EAGLES!