Villanova students camp out for best seats at Final Four

Villanova students camp out for best seats. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Some Villanova students spent the night camping out trying to reserve their seats for the Final Four.

Most already have tickets, but they staked out a spot near the box office Tuesday night to get the best seat assignments.


"Students are camped out to be first in line to get Final Four seats with their friends!" Villanova Athletics tweeted.

The seniors have been camping out since 7:30 p.m. The box office opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Villanova students camp out for best seats. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018.



There will be a big send-off on campus Wednesday afternoon, as the Wildcats head to San Antonio.

Villanova faces the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night.

Villanova Fans and Businesses Ready for Final Four. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 4pm on March 27, 2018.



The winner plays Loyola or Michigan on Monday in the championship.

And fans who share their Nova messages on Twitter using the hashtag #LetsMarchNova will notice a Villanova 'V' in their tweets.



