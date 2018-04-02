Villanova students gear up for on-campus watch party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3293948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Villanova students ready to cheer team to a win: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., April 2, 2018

This is it. A time for true blue fans to be blue down to their very fingertips.Some Villanova seniors were ready to go, among those waiting near the entrance to the Connelly Center's main watch party venue on campus Monday.The thinking is that about a 1000 students will be able to gather en masse inside.The viewing room won't open till later, but Allyson Weaver has been waiting since around 12:30 p.m."We want to be first people there," said Weaver.Not everyone will make it inside. To handle the spillover, the university is setting up for outside viewing, despite the chilly temperatures."They expect big crown out here --1,500 to 2,000 from the overflow from the Connelly center -- watching on two big screens," said John Wolk, of JMW Entertainment Group.For authorities, the biggest issue is post-game safety. Two years ago, joyful students spilled out onto Lancaster Avenue.If need be this year, it's possible police will shut down Lancaster from Black Friar to Spring Mill.Radnor Police and others will man an operations room. The goal: if there is a celebration, to make sure it is safe."With road closures, often people are on GPS or cell phones getting directions," said Radnor Police Deputy Supt. Christopher Flanagan. "People really need to keep eyes on the road. A lot of people will be going back and forth."Flanagan said last time Villanova won the championship, as many as 16 high schools had entire classes of people showing up, which means tons of people out walking.------