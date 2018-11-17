U.S. & WORLD

Viral video shows basketball coach using sign language to motivate team

Viral video shows basketball coach using sign language to motivate team.

A fan caught the moment a basketball coach passionately used sign language to instruct his deaf players.

It happened as players from the Mississippi School for the Deaf grew frustrated.

The now viral video shows the coach huddle the entire team courtside for a pep talk.

They went on to lose, but spectators say the motivation given by the coach was a win.

