VIDEO: Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles quarterback reports

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holds news conference on September 2, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was visibly angry with the media during a news conference on Sunday over reports that the decision has been made to start Nick Foles at quarterback for the season opener this Thursday.

"First of all, I appreciate you putting words in my mouth this week, and therefore I'm not going to discuss it," Pederson began.

He repeatedly answered questions by saying "I'm not going to discuss it," and "next question."

One reporter asked, "What's the point of this?" and Pederson responded, "Exactly. What is the point of this? It's my decision."

Confetti rained down and "We are the Champions" played as the Philadelphia Eagles were honored at the end of Thursday's Super Bowl parade and celebration.



Pederson did confirm that quarterback Carson Wentz has not yet been cleared for contact, but would not confirm reports that Foles would be the starter for Thursday's season-opening game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pederson said he does not want to give the Falcons a competitive edge.

"'I'm trying to win a football game, and I don't want to put my game plan out there for teams to see it and read it and teams can scheme, and it doesn't make a lot of sense," Pederson said.

RELATED: Former Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement in heartfelt letter

ESPN, citing sources who have weighed in on Philadelphia's quarterback situation, reported Saturday that Wentz needed more time to rehab the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

Pederson told reporters earlier in the week that he would likely know who was starting by Friday, but that the public confirmation could come as late as "90 minutes before kickoff."

VIDEO: Eagles parade arrives on the Ben Franklin Parkway on February 8, 2018.


