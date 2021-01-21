Sports

Philadelphia Eagles to hire Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as new head coach: Sources

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to people familiar with the decision.

A coaching source who has worked very closely with Sirianni gave Action News Sports Reporter Jeff Skversky these characteristics to describe the new coach:

"Brilliant"
"Passion"
"Juice"
"Strong Character"
"Strong leader"
Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

Two people familiar with the decision spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't officially announced the hiring.

One person familiar with the coaching search told the AP in a text message: "Guy is a stud!"

WATCH: Ron Jaworski 'surprised' by Eagles' decision to hire head coach Nick Sirianni
Ron Jaworski says he was surprised by the Eagles' decision to hire new head coach Nick Sirianni.



The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

A source also confirmed the hiring to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia," Schefter said.



The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Fans had their say after news broke that the Eagles reportedly hired Nick Sirianni as head coach.


Sirianni, who worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, is tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games in 2020 after the worst season of his five-year career. Wentz's $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni's top priority has be to solving the quarterback dilemma.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.

Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni's three seasons as offensive coordinator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
