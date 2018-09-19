EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4286164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carson Wentz discusses comeback ahead of Sunday debut. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz is back. He will take the field this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Indianapolis Colts.It will be the first time Wentz has played in a game since last December. That's when got hurt playing in the game against the Rams in Los Angeles.Since then, he's been on the road to recovery.On Wednesday, Wentz addressed the media for the first time since they announced he's been cleared to play.