PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WATCH: Carson Wentz talks about comeback ahead of return

EMBED </>More Videos

Carson Wentz addresses the media on his return to starting position. Watch the entire news conference from September 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz is back. He will take the field this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Indianapolis Colts.

It will be the first time Wentz has played in a game since last December. That's when got hurt playing in the game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Since then, he's been on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Wentz addressed the media for the first time since they announced he's been cleared to play. You can watch the entire news conference in the video player above.

Below water Action News reporter Walter Perez's report from the Novacare Complex in South Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Carson Wentz discusses comeback ahead of Sunday debut. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 19, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglescarson wentz
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Jordan Matthews returns to Eagles after 2017 trade to Buffalo
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
NFL Africa Zone: The 'Split Decision' Edition
Jenkins, Kelce speak on Wentz's return at JCC sports awards dinner
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Jordan Matthews returns to Eagles after 2017 trade to Buffalo
NJ probes FanDuel refusal to pay $82K on wrong football odds
Sixers promote VP of basketball ops Elton Brand to GM role
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
4 people injured in shooting at business in Madison suburb
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting operation in New Jersey
Show More
Latest in Former Philly cop charged in on-duty shooting
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
City worker stabbed in North Philadelphia
Barricade situation in Tioga-Nicetown ends with man taken into custody
Inmate sentenced for possessing child porn in federal prison
More News