HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Hatboro-Horsham rolls the dice to grab rainy W vs. Souderton

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Skversky reports on a rainy High School Huddle 2018: Week Two on September 7, 2018.

Tropical Storm Florence elevated Souderton vs. Hatsboro-Harsham to our Game of the Week, and the two PA squads made sure fans were entertained in the rain. The weather postponed several contests but the games that were played delivered some stellar action. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

We're looking ahead to Week 3 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHigh School Huddlehigh school footballAction News Sportshigh school sportssports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
High School Huddle 2018: Week One
High School Huddle 2017: Thanksgiving Day games
High School Huddle 2017: Week Twelve
More High School Huddle
SPORTS
Hoskins, Nola lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Mets
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Study shows sport team rivalry is deal-breaker for women
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Officer injured after cruiser struck in Northeast Philadelphia
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force
Show More
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
FBI joins the insect heist investigation in Philadelphia
2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death
Pedestrian struck by SUV in front of Target in Malvern
Local leaders speak about deteriorating schools in West Philadelphia
More News