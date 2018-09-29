HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Highland makes the key plays, defeats Timber Creek 16-15.

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 5 highlights. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 28, 2018.

Down 15-13 in the fourth quarter, Highland would block a 45 yard Field Goal, recover it and take it to the 19-yard line which set up the go a head 25 yard field goal. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

