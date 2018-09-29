Down 15-13 in the fourth quarter, Highland would block a 45 yard Field Goal, recover it and take it to the 19-yard line which set up the go a head 25 yard field goal. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.
Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.
We're looking ahead to Week 6 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Highland makes the key plays, defeats Timber Creek 16-15.
HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE
More High School Huddle
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News
Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say Dutch raids neutralized extremists' threat, authorities say