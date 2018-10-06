Down 13-0 at halftime, Upper Dublin would score 14 unanswered points in the second half. Defeat Quakertown 14-13. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.
Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.
We're looking ahead to Week 7 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
------
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Upper Dublin makes halftime adjustments, shutout Quakertown in the 2nd half
HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE
More High School Huddle
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News