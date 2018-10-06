HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Upper Dublin makes halftime adjustments, shutout Quakertown in the 2nd half

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

Down 13-0 at halftime, Upper Dublin would score 14 unanswered points in the second half. Defeat Quakertown 14-13. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

