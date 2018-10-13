HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

West wins the Battle of Brandywine for the first time since 2013.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

Downingtown East was held to a season-low 7 points Friday night as Downingtown West takes this one. West, with the help of some impressive plays, would score 21 points in the second half and win 28-7. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

We're looking ahead to Week 7 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHigh School Huddlehigh school footballfootballAction News Sportssportsfriday night football
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 5 highlights
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 4 highlights
More High School Huddle
SPORTS
Injury-plagued Flyers face struggling Golden Knights
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
Eagles optimistic on Jason Peters' biceps injury, await test results
Chase Utley given rocking chair by Dodgers teammates
More Sports
Top Stories
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Conference empowering women held in Center City
Cherry Street Pier unveiled along the Del. River Waterfront
Police shoot and kill 2 pitbulls after 2 people attacked in Camden
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Show More
Teen driver shot in Philadelphia's Logan section
1 injured in Bordentown truck stop stabbing
Facebook: Hackers accessed personal data from 29M accounts
It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
More News