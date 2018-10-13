Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights

Downingtown East was held to a season-low 7 points Friday night as Downingtown West takes this one. West, with the help of some impressive plays, would score 21 points in the second half and win 28-7. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.
West wins the Battle of Brandywine for the first time since 2013.
