Deptford's late comeback falls short, West Deptford wins 28-21

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 7 highlights. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on Ocyober 19, 2018.

With less than 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, West Deptford would force a key turnover to hang on 28-21 for the victory. Jeff Skversky catches you up on all the football action in Week 7.. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

