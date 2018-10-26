HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Deptford's late comeback falls short, West Deptford wins 28-21

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 7 highlights. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on Ocyober 19, 2018.

With less than 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, West Deptford would force a key turnover to hang on 28-21 for the victory. Jeff Skversky catches you up on all the football action in Week 7.. Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

We're looking ahead to Week 8 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
------
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHigh School Huddlehigh school footballhigh school sportsAction News Sportssportsfriday night football
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 6 highlights
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 5 highlights
More High School Huddle
SPORTS
Troubleshooters help Eagles fans in London after StubHub ticket cancellation
Eagles arrive in London
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
Chara scores twice, Halak stops 26 and Bruins top Flyers 3-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in custody in suspicious packages case identified
Multi-alarm fire erupts in Frankford section
AccuWeather: Storm to bring heavy rain, high winds
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
Eagles arrive in London
Shootout in take-out restaurant leaves would-be robber critical
Bicyclist struck by car in Center City
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on Houston highway
Show More
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bucks County
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Police chase involving stolen car ends in Juniata
Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
More News