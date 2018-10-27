It was all Penn Wood Friday night defeating Academy Park 40-20. QB Desman Johnson Jr leads his team through the night, with four rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12. He now has 37 of the teams 42 touchdowns on the season. Jamie Apody catches you up on all the football action in Week 9. Apody has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.
Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.
We're looking ahead to Week 8 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
Penn Wood Stays Hot
