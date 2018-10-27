HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Penn Wood Stays Hot

Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 9 highlights report from Jamie Apody on October 26, 2018.

It was all Penn Wood Friday night defeating Academy Park 40-20. QB Desman Johnson Jr leads his team through the night, with four rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12. He now has 37 of the teams 42 touchdowns on the season. Jamie Apody catches you up on all the football action in Week 9. Apody has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

