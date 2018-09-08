HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime

EMBED </>More Videos

Kaylee Foster of Ocean Springs High School was crowned homecoming queen at halftime and later kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. (MarthaJune Kirby/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. --
While most people might aspire to be the homecoming queen or the star of the football team, one Mississippi high school athlete managed to be both in the same night.

Ocean Springs High School senior Kaylee Foster wowed the crowd on Friday when she kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to clinch a 13-12 victory over George County High School. Her kick came just after she was crowned homecoming queen during halftime, WLOX-TV reported.

After Foster's kick, the jubilant crowd burst into applause while her teammates circled around her in celebration.



Foster had scored two field goals in addition to her game-winning kick, according to the school's Facebook account.

Foster was a soccer player first but has been kicking for the school's football team for several years.

While Foster had plenty to celebrate on Friday evening, she had to get back down to business the next morning and take the ACT, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballhigh school sportsu.s. & worldhomecomingMississippi
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Watch: High School Huddle 2018 Week 2 highlights
High School Huddle 2018: Week One
Joining forces to fight back against violence
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
More high school football
SPORTS
Temple Football Playbook with Ducis Rodgers and Coach Collins
Hoskins, Nola lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Mets
Point guards Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks among Hall inductees
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | VIDEO REPLAY
More Sports
Top Stories
DA: Bucks Co. man killed girlfriend, directed police to her body
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Tour bus hits guard rail in King of Prussia; several injuries
5 sickened at Kelloggs Plant in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Amtrak construction causes changes to SEPTA regional rail line
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Show More
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts
Owners of daycare, senior centers accused of human trafficking
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Homeless woman falls through ceiling of restaurant
More News