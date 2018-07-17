PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes impact in Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins (17) hits during the MLB Home Run Derby, at Nationals Park, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins may not have made it to the finals of the Home Run Derby, but he certainly made a name for himself.

Hoskins upset top-seed Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening round Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.. The eighth-seeded Hoskins ripped 17 long balls to make it to the semi-finals.

Aguilar hit too many balls to straightaway center, where the wall stands over 400 feet from the plate. Hoskins pumped most of his drives into the left-field seats, where it's 336 feet down the line.



His 17 home runs in the opening round caught the attention of the baseball world.



The semifinal matchup between Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and Hoskins went down to the final swing.

Hoskins hit 20 homers to put the pressure on Schwarber.


Using a late surge, Schwarber pulled one ball after another over the right field wall to squeeze out a 21-20 victory - by far the highest-scoring matchup of the night.



Hometown favorite Bryce Harper rallied in the final round, connecting on pitches from his father to beat Schwarber 19-18 and win the Home Run Derby.

While Hoskins did not win, he sure made a name for himself on the national stage with 37 home runs.


"I'd like to send my condolences to all of the balls that were harmed in the making of that Derby #OHMYGOODNESS," Hoskins tweeted.



-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
